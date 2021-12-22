PM Modi Meets Union Ministers, Opposition Leaders As Winter Session Of Parliament Winds Up

After the Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Wednesday, December 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior Union Ministers and leaders, including opposition members at the Speaker's chambers in Parliament House to discuss various issues and government strategies.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Singh Thakur and Nitin Gadkari were among those present at the meeting.

Both the Houses of Parliament have been witnessing continuous ruckus by opposition parties over issues like the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha, Farm laws and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident since the beginning of the Winter Session last month.

PM Modi to chair key meeting on Omicron variant

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a crucial meeting amid the rising Omicron variant cases in India and across the globe on December 23, government sources informed. PM Modi is expected to address threats associated with the newly discovered COVID-19 strain.

The Central government has assured that it has taken adequate measures amid the looming Omicron concerns in the country. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday spoke about the Centre's preparations in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant in the city. He further added that the government is also in touch with the states and is also assessing this variant by sitting with the expert team.

Omicron Cases in India

India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14). The ministry data updated at 8 am also stated that India has logged 6,317 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,58,481, while the active cases declined to 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,78,325 with 318 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 55 days now.