PM Modi Meets Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar After His Massive Victory

After NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the 14th Vice President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated him on a massive victory. PM Modi, along with BJP President JP Nadda, met Dhankhar at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's residence and felicitated the new V-P.

In the visuals, PM Modi was seen greeting and congratulating Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the new Vice President of the country.

In a congratulatory tweet, PM Modi said that it is proud to have a Kisan Putra (farmer's son) as vice president. He also thanked all MPs who voted in favour of NDA's candidate.

I thank all those MPs who have voted for Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/JKkpyAkv3i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as vice president of India on August 11. Outgoing V-P M Venkaiah Naidu's term ends on August 10.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Elected India's 14th Vice President

NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was pitted against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. Dhankhar secured 528 votes while Alva received 182 votes. 15 votes were declared invalid.

"NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 were termed invalid, Opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election," Lok Sabha General Secretary Utpal K Singh said.

Singh added, "Out of 780 electors comprising elected & nominated members of the RS & elected members of LS, 725 electors cast their votes. Total voter turnout was 92.94%."

As many as 55 Members of Parliament did not vote in the vice presidential election held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

The Trinamool Congress, which has a total of 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had abstained from the election. However, two of its MPs had cast their ballots.