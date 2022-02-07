PM Modi Mocks Congress' Obsession With Him; 'Chanting Modi, Modi Every Moment Of The Day'

Mocking Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the party was obsessed with him. During his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, referring to Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's question as to why everyone was chanting Modi Modi from morning to night, Prime Minister asked, "Why are even you doing the same?"

"You people (Congress workers) start as soon as it is morning. I say, one moment you cannot spend without Modi. Modi is your 'parshakti (primal substance of existence)'," PM Modi added, amid the repeated interjections by the Opposition parties from across the room.

#CongModiObsession | Some wake up and they say 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. They can't survive a single day without Modi. Modi is their reason for being: PM Narendra Modi responds to Opposition interruptions in Parliament https://t.co/TFA7gJIoeF pic.twitter.com/2BmQYpj4tT — Republic (@republic) February 7, 2022

'How does your ego & ecosystem not change?'

During the address, PM Modi also outlined how many states had 'sampled and rejected' the grand old party while sharing data. "Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with a full majority in Goa in 1994, which is 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress 34 years ago. UP, Bihar, Gujarat last voted for Congress government in 1985," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added, "West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. Tamil Nadu voted for you in 62 years. You take credit for the creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you. It has been 20 years since Jharkhand was created, Congress never achieved a full majority. They try to come from the back door."

'How come your ego has not changed even after losing so many elections?' If we lose one election, don't know what ecosystem does to us," PM further said, pointing out that the same ecosytem protects them.

Image: PTI