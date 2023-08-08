PM Modi Must Break His Silence On Manipur, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Senior RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining silence on the ongoing crisis in Manipur and said he must speak in Parliament about it.

The BJP must explain the reason behind the prime minister's stance, he said.

Yadav hit out at the saffron party for allegedly dragging the names of his family members during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Manipur violence.

The PM's silence on Manipur is shocking. Why is he maintaining a studied silence when Manipur is burning? He must break his silence and speak in Parliament on the violence," he said in reply to repeated questions by reporters.

Criticising the saffron party for allegedly taking names of his family members during the discussions in Parliament on Tuesday, Yadav said "The debate in the Lok Sabha is on a no-confidence motion on Manipur But I don't know why BJP leaders dragged the names of my family members during it. They (BJP leaders) talk of baseless things.

The BJP leaders have been totally exposed. People know everything about them The party(BJP) will face a humiliating defeat in the coming Lok Sabha polls, he claimed.

The discussion on the no-confidence motion was taken up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and will continue until Thursday. The motion was moved by Congress against the BJP-led government to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the Manipur issue