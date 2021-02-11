PM Modi Narrates "Churchill Cigar Assistant" Example To Argue Against 'chalta Hai' Culture

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at anti-proactive 'chalta hai' approach to politics and policy stated that change is essential and cited the case of Churchill Cigar Assistant (CCA), a British era post in Tamil Nadu for supplying cigars to then UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, that was not abolished for several decades even after the independence, while referring to the three farm laws.

PM Modi also mentioned social reformers like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Jyotiba Phule, and B R Ambedkar who had the courage to push for reforms in society against the prevailing norms. He was speaking against the argument that the farmers hadn't asked for the farm laws and so there was purportedly no need for them.

"One should take responsibility and decide according to the needs of the country. This mindset of the ''status quo'' has also played havoc in stopping the country's progress. Till when will we continue with this status quo," PM Modi said.

"This incident (CCA) is the biggest example of a need for change in governance for the progress of the society," the Prime Minister later added.

PM's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address

PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He touched on a number of issues pertaining to the country's progress. On the eve of India completing 75 years of Independence, he called for a resolve to ensure the country reaches new heights by 2047. Observing that the credit for the successful fight against COVID-19 must go to 130 crore Indians, he opined that doctors, nurses, cleaners, and other frontline workers came in the form of God to tackle the crisis.

On this occasion, he pointed out that Aadhaar and Jan Dhan accounts were instrumental in facilitating the stellar efforts of the Centre to provide benefits to the citizens during the COVID-19 period. Taking a dig at the Congress party, he lamented that some elements went to the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of this flagship scheme. It is pertinent to note that a 5-judge bench of the SC recently rejected pleas seeking a review of its 2018 verdict which upheld the validity of Aadhaar. The PM dedicated a large part of his impassioned address thereafter to buttress the case for reforms in the agricultural sector.

