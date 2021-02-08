PM Modi Notes Oppn's U-turn On Farm Laws; Cites Manmohan Singh's Support In The Past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to a Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's addresses in Rajya Sabha on Monday slammed the opposition for taking a u-turn over farm reforms introduced by the Centre. While recalling emergency days, when the condition of the judiciary, media and governance in the country was disrupted, the Prime Minister opined that disputes resulted in everyone being sent to jail, but added that democracy is now flourishing in the country once again.

PM Modi said, If we become part of the problem, the politics flourish. If we become part of the solution, the nation flourishes. We will become part of the solution and challenge the issues."

PM Modi in Rajya Sabha slams Opp for opposing farm laws

As the farmers across the country continue to protest over Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, PM Narendra Modi said that the government of India aims to remove all handicaps which come in way of India realising its vast potential as one large common market. Slamming the opposition parties for switching their stand over these agricultural reforms, he said that a detailed session on the ongoing farmers' protest was held in the House.

Speaking further, PM Modi said that during this discussion, the opposition parties only spoke about the protest and no one actually discussed why are the farmers protesting. He said that in the past the Congress party along with all other parties have spoken about agricultural reforms. Asserting that a country will not progress if people will continue to put obstacles, the Prime Minister urged the opposition and farmers to accept new reforms for the sake of the country's protest.

Alleging that earlier, Congress had openly stood for the farm reforms, PM Modi said, "Sharad Pawar and those from Congress, everyone... all governments have stood for agricultural reforms. Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done."

Citing an example that many Congress leaders in the past have supported farm reforms, the Prime Minister quoted former PM Manmohan Singh's statement, where he was talking about giving a free market to the farmers and make India a large common market. Narendra Modi said, "Manmohan Singh had said that there are other rigidities because of the whole marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their products where they get the highest rate of returns."

While assuring farmers over Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said, "MSP tha, MSP rahega."

PM Modi: 'We want farmers' progress'

Stating that there are problems in India's agriculture sector after record production, PM Modi said that everyone should work together to solve these problems. Pointing towards the time when COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in the country, he said that even at that time, the government had done record purchasing from the farmers. "We have continuously made changes to keep solving problems," he added.

PM said, "After 2014, we made some changes, we increased the scope of the crop insurance scheme so that the farmer and small farmer can also take advantage of it. In the last 4-5 years, claims worth Rs 90 thousand crores has been given to farmers under the crop insurance scheme."

Pointing towards the time when the crop insurance scheme acted as a guarantee for the small farmers, Narendra Modi said that at that time, irrigation was not meant for small farmers and even big farmers used to purchase tube wells and electricity from others. He said, "Through 'Kisan Udaan', how many good things of our North East which were not able to benefit from the lack of transport system from the aeroplane, today they are getting the benefit of Kisan Udaan scheme."

Informing that the Centre has decided that it will provide ever farmer a Kisan Credit Card and even to fishermen, PM said that so far over 1.75 crores farmers have received KCCs and Rs 90,000 crore have been paid to the farmers under Prime Minister's Fasal Bima Yojana.

