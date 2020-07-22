PM Modi Stresses On 'big Investment Opportunities' In Energy & Power Sector At USIBC Meet

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at the India Ideas Summit hosted by the US-India Business Council. Highlighting the foreign investment amid the pandemic, PM Modi said that India has attracted foreign investment worth over $20 billion, adding that every year India is reaching record highs in FDI.

"During COVID, India has attracted foreign investment worth over $20 billion between April and July. India offers many more opportunities. We've what is needed to power the global economic recovery," said PM Modi.

"Investment is the best show of confidence. Every year, we're reaching record highs in FDI. Each year is significantly higher than the previous. FDI inflows in India in 2019-20 were 74 billion dollars, an increase of 20% from last year," added PM Modi.

READ: PM Modi hails new BJP RS MPs' passion for public service,asks them to embrace social media

READ: US invites PM Modi to next G7 Summit, calls China's behaviour 'unacceptable' in Galwan

Investment in Defence and Space welcomed

The PM further highlighted that India is raising the FDI cap for investment in the defence sector to 74% and further highlighted special incentives for private and foreign investors.

"We also welcome you to invest in defence & space. We're raising the FDI cap for investment in the defence sector to 74%. India has established 2 defence corridors to encourage the production of defence equipment & platforms. We offer special incentives for private and foreign investors," said PM Modi

READ: Mike Pompeo slams WHO for siding with China during a private meeting in UK

READ: Pompeo says US wants global coalition to counter threat from Chinese Communist Party