PM Modi On Constitution Of India; 'It's Not Just A Book But Commitment, Belief In Freedom'

While speaking at the release of journalist Ram Bahadur Rai's book, 'Bharatiya Samvidhan: Ankahi Kahani', via a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the constitution is not just a book but "an idea, a commitment and a belief in freedom," and said that the "synergy of rights and duties makes our constitution so special."

PM Modi marked that it was on June 18 when President Rajendra Prasad signed the first amendment of the constitution marking the first day of the democratic dynamism of the constitution.

"Our constitution came before us in the form of such a vision of a free India which could fulfil the dreams of many generations of the country," PM said.

He recalled that the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly took place on December 9, 1946, months before the country's independence "indicating the confidence and belief in our eventual freedom and democracy."

This shows Constitution of India "is not just a book. It is an idea, a commitment and a belief in freedom, " he said.

The Prime Minister hoped that the book would continue New India's legacy of remembering forgotten views in order to ensure that future India's consciousness of the past is robust.

He claims that the book, together with the country's history and undiscovered chapters of the constitution, would provide the country's youth with a fresh perspective and a new dimension while learning about India's Independence struggle.

"If we have rights, we also have duties, and i we have duties, then the rights will be equally strong. That is why, in the Amrit Kaal of Azadi, the country is talking about sense of duty and giving so much emphasis on duties."

PM Modi also emphasized the need for widespread awareness about the constitution. "How Gandhiji gave leadership to the concept of our Constitution, Sardar Patel freed the Indian Constitution from communalism by abolishing the separate electoral system on the basis of religion, Dr. Ambedkar incorporating fraternity in the preamble of the constitution shaped "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', and how scholars like DR Rajendra Prasad tried to connect the constitution with the soul of India, this book introduces us to such untold aspects," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

