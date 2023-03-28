PM Modi Opens Up On What He Feels When Asked To 'relax'; Reveals His 'driving Forces'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a huge gathering of BJP workers in New Delhi after inaugurating the new residential complex and auditorium of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The new residential complex and auditorium built right in front of the BJP headquarters will be used for big party meetings and for senior campaign leaders of the party.

While addressing the attendees, PM Modi spoke on several issues including opposition, corruption, and his government's performance in the last nine years.

However, PM Modi received thundering applause after he revealed how people often ask him to "relax" and how he responds to it.

"A lot of people tell me, you have become PM twice, why are you running relentlessly? just relax for a while but they don't know that BJP doesn't believe in resting. For BJP, people's wishes and dreams are driving forces," said PM Modi.

PM Modi addresses BJP workers in New Delhi

PM Modi speaks on corruption, slams Congress

Addressing BJP workers, PM Modi said, "The country can never forget that black phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised and didn't blame others. The journey which began with two Lok Sabha seats is now at 303 seats. BJP is the only pan-India party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity to the youth to progress," he added.

He further went on to say, "We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. Therefore, to stop India, the constitutional institutions of the country are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised about the judicial system. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'," added PM Modi.

Image: Twitter/@ANI