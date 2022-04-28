PM Modi Orders Council To Ensure Maximum Allocation Of Union Budget; Lists Key Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a Council of Ministers of the Union cabinet to ensure maximum allocation of the Union Budget while also evaluating it on a quarterly basis, as per the sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spelled out the key government initiatives and asked every Minister in the Council to adequately allocate the Union Budget to different government departments.

Sources revealed that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister on Wednesday evening in which senior bureaucrats made detailed presentations to understand various issues of different sectors.

Sources reveal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the Council of Ministers to focus on minimum government and maximum governance. Sources further said that PM Modi emphasised the Delivery of Duties in the Council to ensure that the employees posted in the Ministries are able to utilise their potential to the maximum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked his colleagues in the Council to ensure that schemes like Swanidhi Yojana reach a large number of people on the ground as the impact of such schemes ranges from rural to urban areas.

PM Modi calls for scrapping of unnecessary laws at the earliest

Furthermore, PM Modi also called for abolishing redundant laws at the earliest, as per the sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further recommended scheduling regular meetings at least once a month, or that a meeting can be scheduled once in six weeks to clearly examine the ongoing laws and allocation of the Union Budget. The Council of Ministers can schedule these meetings in order to discuss issues concerning the people of the nation.

The meeting on Apri 28 held by the Council of Ministers began at 4pm and went on for more than four hours. The Ministers made five presentations in view of several issues in the nation.

It's worth noting that the Union Cabinet took a significant decision on Wednesday to protect farmers from the negative impacts of inflation of the fertiliser on a global scale. The cabinet meeting announced a fertiliser subsidy of more than Rs 60,000 crore. Not only that, the cabinet also chose to extend the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor Self-Reliant Fund Scheme, which was established for street vendors.

Image: ANI