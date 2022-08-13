PM Modi 'overjoyed' By Amazing Response To Har Ghar Tiranga; Asks People To Share Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is overjoyed by the amazing response to the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign celebrating India's 75th anniversary of Independence. He said that a record number of people have participated in the campaign from different walks of life. He asked people to share their pictures with the Tiranga on harghartiranga.com.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Do also share your photo with the Tiranga on harghartiranga.com."

The Prime Minister also shared pictures of the Indian Army, Railways and others celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The national flag fluttered atop several houses across the country in response to the Centre's appeal to hoist the tricolour during August 13-15 as part of the nationwide campaign to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

BJP leaders join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across country

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' drive across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda hoisted national flag at their residences and posted pictures on social media.

"Attended the poignant exhibition on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' at BJP HQ that reminds us all of the pain of lakhs of our brothers and sisters during partition. We must never forget the cost that politics of hate and divide, driven by personal selfish interests imposed on us," Nadda said.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, "Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires every Indian. On PM Narendra Modi's clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga, today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland."

Party leaders across the country attended different programmes, including the 'Prabhat Pheri' and Tiranga rally.