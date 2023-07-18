PM Modi Pays Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray At NDA's Massive Show Of Strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray while addressing the NDA allies on Tuesday and said, "Today the real disciples of Parkash Singh Badal Ji and Balasaheb Thackeray are sitting with us." The PM's comment came right after Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray joined the Congress-led alliance camp that has decided to call itself I.N.D.I.A. PM Modi spoke about the time the NDA was in the opposition and said that even in opposition, the coalition always practiced positive politics.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed to the NDA meeting by JP Nadda and Eknath Shinde. After the meet, PM Modi said that when in opposition, the NDA exposed scams of the governments in power but never insulted the mandate of the people. "We never took the help of foreign powers against ruling governments. We never created hurdles in development schemes meant for the country."

PM Modi said the NDA stands for N=New India, D=Development, A=Aspiration.

The prime minister said NDA is committed to the people of the country. "Its ideology is nation first, security of nation first, progress first, empowerment of people first.

"In politics, there can be competitiveness but not enmity," PM Modi said adding, "Unfortunately, today's opposition has turned abuse into its identity. We always kept India above all political interests. It is the NDA govt that conferred Bharat Ratna on Pranab da. NDA also conferred the Padma award on Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Muzaffar Baig, and many other leaders who were not with BJP-NDA. We always kept India above all political interests."

While addressing the NDA meeting, PM Modi stressed the 25 years of alliance and said, "Another coincidence is associated with this journey of 25 years of NDA. This is the time when our country is taking big steps to achieve a big goal in the coming 25 years. This goal is of a developed India, of a self-reliant India."