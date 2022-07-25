PM Modi Pays Tribute To Late SP MP Harmohan Singh Yadav; Lauds Efforts During 1984 Riots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 25, paid his tribute to the late Samajwadi Party leader Harmohan Singh Yadav on the latter's 10th death anniversary at the Jan Kalyan Samiti program organised in Kanpur. During his virtual address, PM Modi reflected on the historic day for India's democracy today, with Droupadi Murmu being sworn in as the first tribal President, and remembered the politicians who contributed to the nation's development.

He even quoted Lord Krishna from the Bhagavad Gita saying that the end of the body is not the end of life and mentioned Din Dayal Upadhyay, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jai Prakash Narayan, Harmohan Yadav and the impact they left behind.

Addressing a programme marking the 10th Punyatithi of late Shri Harmohan Singh Yadav Ji.

PM Modi honours Harmohan Yadav and his contributions

During his speech, PM Modi said that Harmohan Yadav began his long and illustrious political career from the land of Kanpur and made significant contributions to society which is inspiring the next generation. "Harmohan Singh Yadav Ji not only took a political stand against the Sikh massacre (in 1984), but he came forward and fought to protect the Sikh brothers and sisters. By playing on his life, he saved the lives of many Sikh families and innocent lives," PM Modi added.

He also mentioned the Shaurya Chakra awarded to Harmohan Yadav for his efforts in safeguarding the life of many Sikh families during the 1984 riots.

PM Modi launches veiled attack on Congress and 1975 emergency

PM Modi also carried out a veiled attack on the Congress leadership and the 1975 emergency which was imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He reminded that parties exist because of democracy and democracy, in turn, is a result of a united country, something that was exhibited by non-Congress parties in the past.

"When the country's democracy was crushed during the Emergency, all the major parties, we all came together and fought to save the Constitution. Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav Ji was also a fighting soldier of that struggle," PM Modi said. "The interests of our country and society are bigger than our ideologies."

He also quoted late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who in one of his famous Parliamentary speeches, said that the parties would form and fall, but the country must stay united. "It is the responsibility of every political party that the opposition of the party, the opposition of the individual should not turn against the country," PM Modi added while reiterating that the nation must come first.

He further mentioned Harmohan Yadav's stance on the importance of education, which is a medium to bring women along with Dalits, and the backward and underprivileged classes on the same page and ensure social justice.

Image: PTI, Facebook