PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru On 132nd Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 14, paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14 in the year 1889 in Allahabad. He was a freedom fighter, poet, and leader of India.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary".

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021

Leaders, Ministers commemorate Jawaharlal Nehru, extend Children's Day wishes

While remembering the nation's first Prime Minister on his birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi tweeted Nehru's quote. His tweet read, "What we need is a generation of peace - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared one of Nehru's messages for Indian farmers. that read, "... All the Indians spread across the land of India matter the most. Bharat Mata is the people of crores and crores and Bharat Mata ki Jai is the Jai of all those who live on her land. - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru".

"...भारत भूमि में फैले सारे भारतवासी ही सबसे ज्यादा मायने रखते हैं। भारत माता यही करोड़ों-करोड़ जनता है और भारत माता की जय उसकी भूमि पर रहने वाले इन सबकी जय है।"

~ पंडित जवाहर लाल नेहरू



भारत माता की जय में किसानों की जय है, जवानों की जय, श्रमिकों की जय है।#RememberingNehru pic.twitter.com/m8DelKDKFl — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2021

Extending wishes on Children's Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath wrote on Twitter, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the children and the people of the state, who are the leaders of the bright future and progress of the country, on 'Children's Day".

देश के उज्ज्वल भविष्य और उन्नति के कर्णधार सभी बच्चों व प्रदेशवासियों को 'बाल दिवस' की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।



प्रत्येक बच्चे का उन्नयन @UPGovt की शीर्ष प्राथमिकता है।



आइए, आज हम सभी बच्चों के सर्वांगीण विकास में सहभागी बनने का प्रण लेकर 'बाल दिवस' को सार्थकता प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 13, 2021

Chacha Nehru

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly known as Chacha Nehru as he was very popular among children. He became the first Prime Minister of India and served the nation for about 16 years, post-Independence with a vision to make India a world leader.

During his regime, Nehru advocated for children to have compulsory education and was very vocal about their rights. He believed that it was crucial to nurture and educate children properly as they were the future of the nation.

Jawaharlal Nehru had always advised citizens to provide quality education to their children and ensure that they enjoy good health. According to him, since children are the future generation and the development of the country depends on them, every country must focus on empowering its young minds.

Pandit Nehru had famously said, "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way they bring them up will determine the future of the country."

(Image: @FirstPMOfIndia/Twitter/PTI)