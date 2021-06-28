PM Modi Pays Tribute To PV Narasimha Rao, Recalls His Contributions To India's Development

On June 28, on the occasion of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's birth anniversary, Narendra Modi shared his last year's tribute speech from the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program. In June 1991, Narasimha Rao became the tenth Prime Minister of India.

Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect.



PM Modi's words

On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last year 'Mann Ki Baat' had paid his respects to Rao and said, " On 28th June, India is paying tribute to its former PM Narasimha Rao".

He added, "Narasimha Rao held the country together at a delicate time".

He informed, "When we speak of him, then naturally his image as a politician comes before us but it's also true that he knew many languages. He was very versed and fluent in many Indian and foreign languages".

Speaking about Rao's knowledge, PM Modi said, "On one hand, he embodied Indian values, on the other hand, he had vast knowledge of western literature and science".

Modi said that Narasimha Rao was one of the most experienced leaders in India. He added, "But there is another notable aspect of his life, which we should know about is that he participated in the freedom movement when he was a teenager".

Explaining about former PM's determination to stand against wrongdoing, Modi said, "When Hyderabad's Nizam denied permission to recite Vande Mataram, then he played an active role in the movement against him. He was just 17 years old at that time".

He added, "Since a young age, Narasimha was active in raising his voice against injustice. He would not leave any stone turned in raising his voice".

Speaking on the educational interest of Rao, Modi said, "He used to have in-depth knowledge of history also. Raising from a very humble background, stressing on education, his penchant for learning and his leadership skills, everything is memorable".

He further said, "I urge everyone to try to know more and more about him during his birth centenary year".

PV Narasimha Rao- an accidental PM

Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao in June 1991 became the first accidental Prime Minister of India. After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Narasimha Rao was the least expected candidate for the Prime Minister position. But later Rao earned his place in history with his leadership role in the upbringing of the nation from the crisis.

His economic and foreign policy initiatives taken along his team are even now recognised as a landmark event in India's history.

