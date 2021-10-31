PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel; Vows To Build 'One India' By Empowering Women

Paying tribute to India's Iron man - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary, PM Modi on Sunday, stated that his dream to make 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat' was being realised today. Addressing the 'National Unity Day' parade at Kevadia's Statue of Unity virtually from Italy, PM Modi said that India's 75th year of Independence will be marked by realising Patel's dream. The birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Patel is observed as National Unity Day since October 31, 2014.

Modi: 'Patel's Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat dream realised'

"Today the nation is paying its tribute to such a national hero Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who dedicated every moment of his life for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Sardar Patel ji is not only a part of history but also in the heart of our countrymen. Today, our citizens, who are moving forward with the message of unity across the country, are a symbol of unbroken feeling towards the integrity of India. This feeling is being seen in every corner of the country, in the National Unity Parade, in the events being held at the Statue of Unity," said PM Modi.

Charting the path for democracy's future, he added, "The strong foundation of democracy, which evolved from India's society and traditions over hundreds of years, has enriched the spirit of 'One India'. The efforts made by everyone in building a free India are going to be more relevant in this 75th year of independence. This 'Amritkal' is of unprecedented pace of development, of achieving difficult goals and building a new India of Sardar Saheb's dreams".

Highlighting the efforts to strengthen the country, he said a great sacrifice of social, economic and constitutional integration is going on in the country. India's capability and determination on every front, water, land, sky, space, is unprecedented, stated PM Modi. Touting 'Aatmanirbhar India', he said that Sardar Sahib used to see our country as one body, as a living entity.

He said, "His (Patel) 'Ek Bharat' also meant that in which everyone has equal opportunities. Everyone has the right to dream the same. Many decades ago today, even in that period, the strength of their movements was that they involved the collective energy of men and women, every class, every sect. Today when we talk about one India, what should be the nature of that one India? An India whose women have more than one opportunity".

India celebrates the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', on Sunday with President Ram Nath Kovind paying floral tributes to Patel at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the 'National Unity Day' parade at Kevadia's Statue of Unity where many ceremonies were held. On the special occasion, Olympic bronze-winning men's hockey team, twenty-three Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth Games medal winners participated in a parade at Kevadia. During the ceremonial parade, 75 cyclists from ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF and BSF who have travelled around 9,000 kilometres from various parts of the country and 101 motorcyclists who have travelled to Kevadia after covering around 9,200 km also took part.