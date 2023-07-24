Quick links:
PM Modi pays tributes to veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi, Image: Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi and recalled his long association with him. Modi tweeted that Devi dedicated his life to serving the country. He did not merely share a close bond with Devi but also learnt a lot from him all the time, the prime minister said. The Hindutva organisation tweeted about his demise at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81.
श्री मदन दास देवी जी के देहावसान से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन राष्ट्रसेवा में समर्पित कर दिया। उनसे मेरा न सिर्फ घनिष्ठ जुड़ाव रहा, बल्कि हमेशा बहुत कुछ सीखने को मिला। शोक की इस घड़ी में ईश्वर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं और उनके परिवारजनों को संबल प्रदान करे। ओम शांति!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2023
