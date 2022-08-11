PM Modi Pens Letter For Ex-VP Naidu; Compares Him To Vinoba Bhave, Lauds His Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote a letter to former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, lauding him for his service to the nation during his tenure. In the letter, PM Modi compared Naidu to Acharya Vinoba Bhave and commended his infectious energy, and for substantially improving the productivity of Rajya Sabha.

"From the small lanes of Nellore to the Vice-Presidency, yours has been an outstanding and inspiring journey. One can imagine the power of conviction and the commitment to ideology that drove you to join a political movement and a Party that had little presence in your State," wrote PM Modi.

"Your energy is infectious. It can be seen in your wit and wisdom. Your one-liners are widely admired. Articulation has always been among your greatest strengths, The writings of Acharya Vinoba Bhave have always impressed me. He knew how to present things in a crisp manner, using the most suitable words. Whenever I hear you, I see shades of the same brilliance. You have the ability to mesmerise an audience and convey things in a simple manner," the Prime Minister added.

'You viewed every subject from the prism of Nation First': PM Modi

Thanking the ex-VP for his service to the country, PM Modi stated that in every position he held, either in the Party, Legislature, government, or the Vice-Presidency, the common thread was his 'unwavering commitment' to alleviating poverty and suffering.

"As the Urban Development Minister after 2014, you were at the forefront of many pioneering initiatives to boost 'Ease of Living', be it in expanding India's metro network or ensuring housing for all," he said.

Discussing their personal ties, PM Modi stated that he had benefited from the former Vice President's counsel on many matters in their interactions over the last many decades.

"As the Vice President, your objective understanding of governance issues combined with your extensive ministerial experience and legislative knowledge was extremely enriching. You viewed every subject from the prism of 'Nation First' and then gave your views. Your experience and knowledge will remain a prized asset for lawmakers in the future," he stated.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha bid farewell to outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during which Prime Minister Modi praised him for his "witty one-liners" and "highly productive" term as the Chairman of the Upper House. Former West Bengal Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar took oath as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday, August 11.