PM Modi Pens Op-Ed, Says India's G20 Presidency Aims For Human-centric Globalisation

As India is gearing up to conduct the much-anticipated G20 Summit in the national capital for two days, on September 9 and 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote an op-ed titled “Human-Centric Globalisation: Taking G20 to the Last Mile, Leaving None Behind”.

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – these two words capture a deep philosophy. It means ‘the world is one family’. This is an all-embracing outlook that encourages us to progress as one universal family, transcending borders, languages, and ideologies. During India’s G20 Presidency, this has translated into a call for human-centric progress,” the Prime Minister wrote in his op-ed.

“As One Earth, we are coming together to nurture our planet. As One Family, we support each other in the pursuit of growth. And we move together towards a shared future - One Future - which is an undeniable truth in these interconnected times,” he added.

As the G20 Summit gets underway in Delhi, penned an Op-Ed on India’s G20 Presidency and how we have worked to further human-centric globalisation and ensure a collective spirit in furthering human progress. https://t.co/rNnNTBBPCP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023

‘G20 to catalyse the growth of marginalised aspirations..’: PM Modi

Opining on how G20 will catalyse the growth of marginalised aspirations of developing countries, mainly the Global South and Africa, PM Modi also talked about how the summit will spearhead the future direction of the G20 towards implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Stating that the G20 Presidency is not merely a high-level diplomatic endeavour for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that with it, the country will open the doors of its experience to the world. Citing several examples of India’s efforts to enhance inclusivity, PM Modi wrote, “Technology is transformative but it also needs to be made inclusive. In the past, the benefits of technological advancements have not benefited all sections of society equally. India, over the last few years, has shown how technology can be leveraged to narrow inequalities, rather than widen them.”

PM details 3 changes in post-pandemic era

PM Modi elaborates on three important changes that took place in the world in the post-pandemic era.The three important changes, among others, are:

First, there is a growing realisation that a shift away from a GDP-centric view of the world to a human-centric view is needed.

Second, the world is recognising the importance of resilience and reliability in global supply chains.

Third, there is a collective call for boosting multilateralism through the reform of global institutions.

India’s contribution in climate action

“In India, living in harmony with nature has been a norm since ancient times and we have been contributing our share towards climate action even in modern times,” PM Modi wrote in his op-ed, adding, “Many countries of the Global South are at various stages of development and climate action must be a complementary pursuit. Ambitions for climate action must be matched with actions on climate finance and transfer of technology.”

“A global ecosystem for clean and green hydrogen will emerge from our presidency, along with a Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre. In 2015, we launched the International Solar Alliance. Now, through the Global Biofuels Alliance, we will support the world to enable energy transitions in tune with the benefits of a circular economy,” he said.

India’s G20 Presidency

Terming G20 no exception. PM Modi said, “Today, accomplishing things at scale is a quality that is associated with India.” “Our G20 Presidency has become a people-driven movement. Over 200 meetings will have been organised in 60 Indian cities across the length and breadth of our nation, hosting nearly 100,000 delegates from 125 countries by the end of our term. No Presidency has ever encompassed such a vast and diverse geographical expanse.”