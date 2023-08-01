Last Updated:

PM Modi Performs Pooja At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple In Pune

Immediately after his arrival, the PM visited the famous Ganesh temple. Modi has become the first serving PM to visit the temple and perform pooja, the temple trustees said.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi performs pooja at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs pooja at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune | Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed pooja at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune.

Immediately after his arrival in the city from Delhi, the prime minister visited the famous Ganesh temple on Shivaji Road.

Modi has become the first serving PM to visit the temple and perform pooja, the temple trustees said.

Over the years, some serving and former presidents, former prime ministers, serving cabinet ministers, chief ministers and political leaders have had darshan of the deity that sees lakhs of devotees during the 10-day Ganeshotsav.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple managed by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust is among the richest temples in the state and devotees believe its idol holds the power to fulfil wishes.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had visited the temple as President of India and former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chandra Shekhar and I K Gujral offered prayers when they were not in the office.

BJP leader L K Advani, who was a cabinet minister during the Vajpayee government, also came here to take blessings while Shankar Dayal Sharma, after completing his term as the President of India, visited the place.

Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and Union minister Nitin Gadkari had visited the temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has also performed pooja at the temple.

READ | Opposition members planning protest during PM Modi's Pune visit on Aug 1 get police notices

The trust’s website says Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Bismillah Khan and Lata Mangeshkar were among the visitors to the temple.

READ | PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on Aug 1, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award
READ | Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress stage protest ahead of PM Modi's Pune visit
READ | PM Modi to launch development projects in Pune, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award
READ | Crane accident in Maharashtra: PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT