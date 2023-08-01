PM Modi performs pooja at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed pooja at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune.

Immediately after his arrival in the city from Delhi, the prime minister visited the famous Ganesh temple on Shivaji Road.

Modi has become the first serving PM to visit the temple and perform pooja, the temple trustees said.

Over the years, some serving and former presidents, former prime ministers, serving cabinet ministers, chief ministers and political leaders have had darshan of the deity that sees lakhs of devotees during the 10-day Ganeshotsav.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple managed by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust is among the richest temples in the state and devotees believe its idol holds the power to fulfil wishes.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had visited the temple as President of India and former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chandra Shekhar and I K Gujral offered prayers when they were not in the office.

BJP leader L K Advani, who was a cabinet minister during the Vajpayee government, also came here to take blessings while Shankar Dayal Sharma, after completing his term as the President of India, visited the place.

Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and Union minister Nitin Gadkari had visited the temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has also performed pooja at the temple.

The trust’s website says Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Bismillah Khan and Lata Mangeshkar were among the visitors to the temple.