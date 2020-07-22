PM Modi Highlights 'historic Reform' In Farm Sector, Invites US Investment At USIBC Meet

Highlighting that India has done 'historic' reforms in the agriculture sector recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited American businesses to invest in the sector that contributes to 15% of India's GDP and employs over half its working-age population.

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit organised by US-India Business Council, PM Modi said, "India has done historic reforms in the agriculture sector recently. There are investment opportunities in agricultural inputs and machinery, agriculture supply chain management, ready-to-eat items, fisheries, and organic produce. India's food processing sector is expected to be worth half a trillion dollars by 2025. To grow more streams of revenue, the best time to tap investment opportunities in the Indian agriculture sector is now."

#LIVE | India has done historic reforms in the agriculture sector recently. There are investment opportunities in: Agricultural inputs and machinery, Agriculture supply chain management, Ready-to-eat items, Fisheries and Organic produce: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/DNgGuXvfBS — Republic (@republic) July 22, 2020

READ | PM Modi Stresses On 'big Investment Opportunities' In Energy & Power Sector At USIBC Meet

WATCH: PM Modi Woos US Investors At India Ideas Summit, Lists Investment Opportunities

Agri reforms

In May, the Modi government announced a string of relief measures for the agriculture sector which include Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit enabled through the Kisan Credit Card, boost given to investment in farm-gate infrastructure, immediate implementation of the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and other steps towards the promise of doubling farmer incomes.

While rolling out the third tranche of an economic package to blunt the impact of the Coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated that the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 will be amended to help provide the farmers with a better price share.

A major change that will be brought through this amendment is the de-regulation of agricultural products such as edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato have been deregulated. A stock limit will also be imposed under very exceptional circumstances and no such stock limit shall apply to processors or value chain participants.

READ | PM Modi Invites Investments In 'frontier Technologies' Like 5G, IoT And Blockchain

READ | PM Modi Assures Farmers Of 'energising' Agriculture Sector With Key Reforms & Measures