PM Modi Pledges 3 'firsts' On Behalf Of NDA Ahead Of 2024

After a detailed meeting with 39 NDA alliance partners, PM Modi delivered a razor-sharp message to all partners of the ruling alliance. In his address after the meeting, PM Narendra Modi disclosed 3 'firsts' that are the guiding principles of the NDA. These were defined as - Nation First, Progress First and People First.

On the aspect of putting 'Nation First', PM Modi stated that the NDA has always taken its political opponents along and worked in the interest of country. "Whether it was in the days of COVID, when we brought our opponents in politics on the same table for the sake of betterment of the nation or it were making language India's biggest weapon instead of a force to divide and fragment, NDA always believes in bringing the country together". PM Modi said that this pledge to unite the nation was in stark contrast to NDA's political opponents who were only working to divide India.

Making the point of no ideological glue binding the rebranded UPA, I.N.D.I.A, PM Modi highlighted that those who abuse each other politically are now coming together for small and selfish political reasons. Terming it as "majboori ki dosti", PM Modi said the hypocrisy has been laid bare before the people of India. Specifically referring to the fact that Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the Left coming together and the National Conference and PDP coming together, PM Modi said that the doublespeak and the self-serving intention of the alliance has been noted by the people of India.

For the second time in a day, PM Modi beamed with confidence about the NDA's chances going into 2024. For the second time on the same day, PM Modi stated that "Desh ke log mann bana chuke hai" (the people of India have made up their mind about who they are voting for in 2024). Drawing attention to the global recognition that India is drawing under his leadership, PM Modi said that even the global community and world leaders know that the people of India have made up their mind on which way they will vote in year's general election.

Setting an aggressive target for the NDA, Prime Minister Modi said that the NDA will sail past the 50% voteshare mark in next year's general election. "Our only agenda is Bharat ka vikaas. We will work hard and faithfully for it. Your hard work in this direction will not go to waste. (...) I assure you that I will not leave any stone unturned to work and deliver in this direction," PM Modi said in his address to his NDA alliance partners.

PM Modi's address comes on the back of a politically fired-up Tuesday, wherein the UPA was rebranded as I.N.D.I.A in Bengaluru.