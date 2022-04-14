PM Modi Portrait Removed From TN Govt Office; AIADMK Leader Calls It 'Leader Appeasement'

In a shocking incident, a video has emerged from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait in a government office was unceremoniously removed from the wall. The video was shared by BJP leader CTR Nirmal Kumar on his Twitter handle where he alleged that the Veppathur town panchayat President was being forced by her husband to remove the portrait of the Prime Minister. Apart from this, the Municipality Secretary has also been warned that no government office in the area will have PM Modi's portrait.

Thanjavur District, Veppathur town panchayat President was forced by her husband Mathiyalagan to remove PM @narendramodi picture from govt office. This Mathiyalagan who is working staff in union office had also warned municipality secretary not to keep PM picture in govt offices. pic.twitter.com/O4WgGKi3ED — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) April 13, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathiyan said, "This is nothing but leadership appeasement. They believe that by doing such acts, their leader will be impressed and he will think that he has become a national figure by pushing himself against Modiji. And Prime Minister is a PM for every citizen, irrespective of political idealogy and differences. Chief Minister has to come out and explain what has gone wrong and what actions have been initiated against these wrongdoers."

BJP's Nalin Kohli called the incident 'extremely unfortunate & condemnable'

Reacting to the major controversy, BJP National spokesperson Nalin Kohli reacted to the PM Photo controversy and said, "Its an extremely unfortunate and totally condemnable incident. It is also a slap on the democratic process of India, which is we are a constitutional democracry. IT is a lack of understanding of constitutional grace and this is coming from a person who claims to be a leader. It is the people of India who elected PM Modi. It is OK to dislike PM Modi, he is not forced to love him, but the people of India love him."

"This is happening on a day when PM Modi is inaugurating PM Sangrahalaya dedicated to all the PMs of India, which is only to strengthen the democratic traditions and appreciation for the Highest office of the land. This man is now raising serious concerns about the state government, senior leaders and Chief Minister MK Stalin. They will have to answer when this will stop. I think the AIADMK will have to answer this."

Reportedly, the Prime Minister's portrait was later replaced on the wall.

Image: Twitter/@CTR_Nirmalkumar