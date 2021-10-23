PM Modi Praises Goa's Development Model Ahead Of Polls; Lambasts 'political Selfishness'

Ahead of the Assembly election due early next year, PM Modi lauded the performance of the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government in Goa on Saturday. While interacting with the beneficiaries of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa scheme, he described Sawant as a "popular and energetic" Chief Minister. Launched on October 1, 2020, this scheme entails coordination by the state government officers to ensure that various government schemes and benefits are available to the beneficiaries. The PM appreciated the state for becoming Open Defecation Free, achieving the goal of 100% electrification besides providing piped drinking water to every home and free ration to the poor.

The PM remarked, "Goa is implementing Central schemes regarding the safety and honour of women and expanding them as well. Whether it is toilets, Ujwala gas connection of Jan Dhan bank accounts, Goa has done a fabulous job in providing these facilities to women. Due to this, thousands of sisters got free gas cylinders during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Goa government has provided a big facility to sisters by providing water to every house."

"In the last one and a half to two years, Goa faced not only the worst pandemic of the last 100 years but also cyclone and floods. I am aware that the tourism sector of Goa faced a lot of difficulties. But despite these challenges, the Goa government and the Centre was engaged in providing relief to the people of Goa with double strength. We did not letter development works stop in Goa," he said propagating the benefits of a "double engine" government.

Taking a dig at the opposition, PM Modi added, "In the previous governments, the team spirit and the ability to create a positive development was lacking. For a long time in Goa, political selfishness trumped over good governance. The political instability in Goa harmed the development of the state. But in the last few years, the intelligent people of Goa changed this instability into stability."

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on March 17, 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CMs in the Parrikar Cabinet- Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP president Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next months. Meanwhile, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. Both AAP and TMC are also seeking to make inroads in the state in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.