PM Modi Praises 'The Vaccine War', Slams Opposition For Questioning Vaccine Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 5 heaped praise on The Vaccine War while criticising the opposition for questioning vaccine development in the country. His remarks came during his address in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Vaccine War was released on September 28. It is based on the true story of Indian scientists, their fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and how they developed an affordable vaccine for India and the world.

"During COVID-19, India created the world's most effective vaccine. They even questioned our (India's) vaccine...A new film called The Vaccine War has come. The eye-opening movie shows what our scientists did and saved lives of crores of people," he said.

This is the second time PM Modi has praised the movie. Earlier in the day, he congratulated the makers of 'The Vaccine War', saying the film made every Indian feel proud.

"A film called 'The Vaccine War' was released. I have heard that the hard work done day and night by our scientists to fight Covid in India has been depicted in this film. Every Indian is feeling proud after watching that film," PM Modi said.

"I also congratulate the makers of this film that you gave importance to the scientists and science of the country by making the film. This will be very useful for the coming generations," the Prime Minister said.

Gratitude, says Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri, who also directed "The Kashmir Files", expressed gratitude to PM Modi for appreciating The Vaccine War.

"It's heartening to hear PM @narendramodi acknowledge the contribution of Indian scientists, specially women scientists in making the indigenous vaccine under his leadership. Women scientists called and got emotional 'first time a PM praised Virologists' they said. Gratitude," the filmmaker wrote on microblogging site X.