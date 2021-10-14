PM Modi Prays For 'speedy Recovery' Of Manmohan Singh, Hospitalised With Fever

A day after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to wish for his speedy recovery. Praying for his good health and recovery PM Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2021

Veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday after being diagnosed with fever. Currently, he is under the observation of doctors. He was admitted after complaining about weakness and fever and was touted to be stable under the observation of doctors yesterday.

Leaders pray for the former PM's good health

Ever since former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital, prayers have started pouring in from a host of leaders across several party lines. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took to Twitter for praying for his quick recovery and good health.

The Youth Congress also wished him a speedy recovery followed by the All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and many more.

Also, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid a visit to the hospital to meet Singh.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the cardioneuro unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, Manmohan Singh's personal physician for years.

In April this year, Manmohan Singh was admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus infection.

Image: PTI