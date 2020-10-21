'PM Modi Presented Report Card Of Governance, Nobody Did It Before 2014': BJP Prez Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the concept of presenting a report card of the work done by the government. While addressing a public rally in Bihar, he said that nobody used to present the work done for the people prior to 2014, which was changed by PM Modi.

"Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on basis of caste and region. In 2014 Narendra Modi changed the character of India's politics. Now whosoever comes will come based on the work done in the past," he said at a public rally in Bettiah.

"Tejashwi's posters don't show Lalu. Modi Ji's politics has made people so aware that the son is removing his own father from posters. Tejashwi knows that if there's Laluji's photo, it will remind them of 'Lalten Yug' (age of the lantern) and when Jagat Prakash speaks with Modiji's photo it will remind them of 'LED Yug'," he said while targeting the RJD which is contesting in alliance with Congress as a part of the Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar elections 2020

As the heat of the election intensifies, political parties are targeting each other and making poll promises as the state is bracing for assembly polls which will be contested in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The ECI announced the Bihar election schedule on September 25 and the Model Code of Conduct has been in effect since the announcement of election dates.

A major battle is expected between the two major alliances -- NDA and Mahagathbandhan. From the NDA fold, BJP will contest on 121 seats of which 11 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies, while the ruling JDU in coalition with BJP will contest on 122 seats of which 7 seats are allotted to Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, in the 243 seat Bihar assembly election. This election will see one of the allies in NDA, the LJP contesting solo as the party had differences over the seat-sharing ratio with JDU. On the other hand, Mahagathbandhan consisting of Congress and RJD will have Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face with RJD-Congress agreeing on 144:70 seat-sharing ratio along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats.

Mahagathbandhan has issued its election manifesto titled 'Badlav Patra', promising the negation of the farm laws as has been done by Punjab Government and generating opportunities employment in the state. Congress which is a part of the alliance also released its own manifesto on Wednesday reiterating the farm laws negation and promising irrigation facilities to farmers, free education for girls and farm loan waivers.

