PM Modi, President Kovind Visit Kanpur Dehat; Offer Prayers At Pathri Mata Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied President Ram Nath Kovind on his visit to his ancestral village, Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat, on Friday, June 3, and offered prayers at the Pathri Mata temple there. Uttar Pradesh Governor Annandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the Prime Minister and President during their visit to the temple. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to his home state starting on June 3, where on the first day, he visited his ancestral village, Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat.

Notably, the Pathri Mata temple was initially built by the father of President Kovind, Maikulal Kori, who ran a small grocery store. The initial building of the temple was kaccha and later a strong pucca building was made after collecting donations from the village.

On June 4, President Kovind will address the 90th year celebrations of the Merchants Chamber of Uttar Pradesh at Kanpur. Later in the day, the President will also be visiting the centenary celebrations of Gitapress at Gorakhpur.

On 5 June, President Kovind will be visiting Maghar where he will pay his tributes to Sant Kabir Das and inaugurate the Santkabir Academy and Research Centre and Swadesh Darshan Yojana.

Finally, before ending his UP visit on June 6, President Kovind will address a special joint session of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Mandal.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed President Kovind, PM Modi and Governor Anandiben Patel at the President's ancestral village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat. Yogi Adityanath termed this visit as historical and said it is a special moment. He further lauded the Prime Minister and said that the Prime Minister has himself observed each and every initiative of this village.