Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of the veteran Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who breathed his last at a hospital in Gurugram. Calling him the ground and people's leader, the Prime Minister said his demise has pained him. In a series of tweets, PM Modi recalled his meeting with the late leader when both were the Chief Ministers of their respective states. "I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

PM Modi calls Mulayam Singh Yadav a "key soldier for democracy"

Notably, his microblogging post came barely minutes after Mulayam's son and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav informed about the tragic death of his father on his Twitter account. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle. Meanwhile, in the next tweet, PM Modi said called him "a key soldier for democracy" who fought during the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised furthering national interest," tweeted PM.

"Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia," he added. It is worth mentioning Mulayam, 82, was admitted to the hospital since August and was shifted to ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

President Murmu also condoles death of the stalwart leader

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव का निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। साधारण परिवेश से आए मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की उपलब्धियां असाधारण थीं। ‘धरती पुत्र’ मुलायम जी जमीन से जुड़े दिग्गज नेता थे। उनका सम्मान सभी दलों के लोग करते थे। उनके परिवार-जन व समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, newly appointed President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief on the demise of the stalwart leader. According to President, it is an irreparable loss to the country and added the leader enjoyed great respect among all parties. "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!" she tweeted.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi