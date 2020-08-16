PM Modi, Prez Kovind Pay Tributes To Atal Bihari Vajpayee At Saidev Atal On Death Anniv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi & President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary at the Saidev Atal on Sunday. PM Modi and President Kovind were accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP party President JP Nadda among other senior leaders who gathered at the memorial to pay tribute to the late senior BJP leader. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika also paid tribute to the ex-PM at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary.

PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

