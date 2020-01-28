PM Modi Fires 5-point Salvo At Manmohan Singh Dispensation Asking What UPA Did For Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Opposition for delaying various government decision related to the defence sector during the UPA tenure. PM Modi said that the previous government carelessly ignored the demand of the defence forces and all the decision were stalled. PM Modi also said that when the BJP came into power they fulfilled the demands of the Forces. He was addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in Delhi.

Addressing the rally PM Modi said, "In the last 30 years, not one next-generation fighter aircraft was added to our Air Forces. Our pilots were martyred, there were accidents. The people in power sat carefreely. We started the work that was stopped for over three decades. We're happy to have Rafale, the next-gen fighter plane, and it has been inducted in the IAF."

"Our jawans were asking for bullet-proof jackets since 2009, but the former Government did not care about it. His life is more valuable than people like us. Our Government not only bought the bullet-proof jackets for our jawans, but we're also moving ahead to export bullet-proof jackets to other countries as well. The demand for One Rank One Pension was hanging for 40 years. No Government in the past could solve it. It is our Govt that passed it and fulfilled the demands of our warriors. This is a sin that they wanted to forget our martyrs. They stalled memorials for years. The demand for the National War Memorial and Police Memorial has also been fulfilled. Can you imagine that we had to wait for 50-60 years for this?" PM added.

Formation of CDS

Further speaking about the Chief of Defence Staff post PM said, "In the entire world, changes are being made in the defense forces. For years, the talks to increase co-ordination in the three forces took place in India as well. To increase the synergy between the forces CDS post must be created but unfortunately, the file was just travelling from one table to another. The CDS post was hanging for ages. The formation of the department of military affairs the creation of CDS post the selection of the CDS all of this was implemented by us."

