PM Modi Quips 'instead Of Bhowanipore, Mamata's Scooter Has Decided To Fall In Nandigram'

Launching a staunch attack on the TMC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the deteriorating law & order situation in Bengal, corruption and the state government's 'inability' to provide relief schemes for the poor. In his address at the Brigade Parade Ground which was swarmed by a huge crowd, PM Modi took a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee's scooter ride in Kolkata to protest against the rising fuel prices.

Taking a sarcastic dig at the scooter ride, PM Modi quipped, "We don't want anyone to get hurt but if the scooty has decided to fall in Nandigram, then what can we do?"

The Prime Minister was referring to Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest the assembly elections from Nandigram, instead of Bhowanipore. In Nandigram, the TMC chief will lock horns with her former aide Suvendu Adhikari - whose stronghold the Vidhan Sabha seat is. Listing down the measures taken by the BJP-led government in the Centre, PM Modi highlighted that the government's step to uplift women and poor in society.

'You are the daughter of India'

"Didi, you are the daughter of India, not only of Bengal! When you took over Scooty a few days ago, everyone was praying that you be safe! It is good that you did not fall, otherwise the state in which the scooty was prepared would have become her enemy," said Modi.

"Good that you did not fall when your scooty, instead of moving towards Bhawanipore, took a turn towards Nandigram. We wish good for everyone, we don't want anyone to get hurt but if the scooty has decided to fall in Nandigram, then what can we do?" he added.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee for placing her nephew - Abhishek Banerjee - over the people of Bengal, PM Modi stated that the TMC chief has indulged in Congress' dynasty politics which she had revolted against. "Today the youth of Bengal is asking only one questions? Didi, even after 10 years of being in power, they chose you as the 'Didi' of the Bengal but you made just limited yourself to one nephew of yours. Instead of fulfilling the wishes of the people, why did you make yourself busy in fulfilling the needs of your nephew? Even you could not leave the dynasty politics of Congress against which you revolted," he said at his rally.

BJP chooses Suvendu to battle Mamata

After being chosen for the Nandigram seat to face Mamata Banerjee, ex-TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday, Adhikari bubbled with confidence saying 'Nandigram is not a challenge for me'. Echoing his challenge to Mamata Banerjee, he said that he will defeat her and send her back to Kolkata. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

BJP Central Election Committee on Saturday, announced its candidates for the first two phases i.e - 57 candidates. Tho top names fielded include ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. While Adhikari has publically expressed his wish, BJP has officially confirmed it today.

