PM Modi Quotes The Time Nehru Washed His Hands Off Inflation; Backs Own Govt's Approach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Lal Qila address to tear into the Congress party during his reply on the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha. He said that Nehru had blamed the Korean war for inflation and said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation.

"On inflation, during Congress rule, what Pandit Nehru said from Lal Qila, I'd like to state: 'Sometimes a fight in Korea also influences us. Because of this, prices of items rise, and this goes outside our control'," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi furthered his argument, saying "Nehru further said any disturbance in America also caused inflation. You can think what would be the situation that time that India's first Prime Minister had to give up on inflation."

PM Modi attacks Congress on inflation

On Opposition raising the issue of inflation, PM Modi said that it would have been better if they had brought up the matter while their government was in power. "During pandemic also, our government tried to tackle inflation. During 2014-2020, the inflation rate was below 5%," he asserted.

PM Modi further reminded Congress that during its last five years of power, it had brought India to double digit-inflation. "That was the situation before we came. Congress' intent was such that the government had accepted that inflation was out of its control," he said.

He also said that then Finance Minister P Chidambaram had shamelessly said don't expect an Aladdin to fix inflation.

"Congress' P Chidambaram is writing articles on the economy in the newspapers these days. In 2012, he said that the public is not troubled when they have to spend Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream but the public can't tolerate when Re 1 increase in prices of wheat and rice."

Image: Sansad Tv