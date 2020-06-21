'Cong Is Crossing The Line': BJP Seeks Apology From Rahul Gandhi Over 'Surender Modi' Jibe

BJP has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the light of the ongoing Indo-China standoff in the Galwan valley.

BJP leader and party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi is crossing the line and maligning the image of the country. The country will not tolerate you calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Surender Modi'. The language that he uses, even a leader of the enemy country will not use such a language for our Prime Minister. Since the tension between India and China began, there has not been a single day when Rahul Gandhi has not slandered the country and the Prime Minister. He should apologise for the language that he used for the Prime Minister. Otherwise, the country will never forgive the Congress party."

READ | Forces Get Nod To Change Rules Of Engagement With China; Rajnath To Raise Clash In Russia

READ | 'Rahul Gandhi Is Actually Chinese Gandhi,' Says Sirsa As Sarma Shames Cong Neta's Spelling

Besides Shahnawaz Hussain, other BJP leaders came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over his jibe on PM Modi reminding the Congress leader of his party's blunder leading to the 1962 surrender of the country against China. BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi and RP Singh slammed Gandhi calling him a '50-year-old adolescent' who is 'spoon-fed propaganda' by China against India.

"What do you do with a 50-year old man like this? When at a time the country is going through a pandemic and enemies at the LAC, he is dividing the country. Earlier also he used a phrase called political 'lie'olgy. This is something the Congress is an expert at. Creating misunderstanding. These khaandaanis were the ones who surrendered China in 1962," said BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his comment on PM Modi and said he is a 'Traitor Gandhi'. Rahul wants to strengthen China and weaken India, Bhatia said.

Slamming the Congress leader for attacking PM Modi by calling him 'Surender Modi', Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa has called Rahul Gandhi as 'Chinese Gandhi.'

READ | BJP Brands Rahul 'Traitor Gandhi' After Congress Leader's 'Surender Modi' Jibe Over China

READ | CAPF Veterans Shame Rahul Gandhi 'insensitive & Opportune' Attack After India-China Clash

In a bid to stay relevant in the domestic politics amid the heightened situation in the Indo-China dispute, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe over PM Modi by calling him 'Surender Modi' [a misspelling of surrender] while targeting him over the Indo-China faceoff.

Despite the government called for a united front against China, Rahul Gandhi shared an opinionated piece of Japan Times which alleged that for years Modi "bent over backwards to appease China" and asked if encroachment in Galwan will be "enough to change India's approach towards China?"

Rahul Gandhi's repeated remarks on the Central government and Indian Army has annoyed the veterans from Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) who have slammed Rahul Gandhi asking him to keep his politics aside and trust the armed forces.

The slandering statement by Rahul Gandhi comes even after the government and PM Modi's assertion that none of India's border posts has been captured nor had China breached the Indian borders. PM Modi stated that over the years the country had given priority to infrastructure development in border areas to secure its borders. He added that the requirement of the forces for fighter planes, modern helicopters, missile defence systems, etc., was noted by the government. Due to the newly built roads at the LAC, increased patrolling, vigilance has increased and 'one could not move an inch towards India's borders, without their knowledge', PM Modi said adding that that previously, areas that were not in India's visibility were now being monitored by the forces effectively.

Moreover, on Thursday, PM Modi gave a stern warning to China saying that although India wishes to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 army martyrs fought till the end in Galwan Valley.