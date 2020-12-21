PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Condole Demise Of Congress Veteran Motilal Vora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora, remembering him for his vast administrative and organizational experience that spanned decades. Expressing his sadness over his demise, PM Modi sent his respects to the late Congress leader's family and well-wishers.

Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 21, 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his sorrow over the demise of Motilal Vora, talking about how he knew him personally when he held the position of the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. Calling him a 'gentle and experienced politician', the Defence Minister also passed on his condolences to the late leader's family

"The death of the former Governor of Uttar Pradesh and senior Congress leader Shri Motilal Vora is very sad. He lived in public life for a long time and worked in many positions. When he was the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, I also got a chance to know and understand him. He was respected in all parties as a gentle and experienced politician. I express my condolences to his heartbroken family and their supporters in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. ॐ Peace!" he tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व राज्यपाल एवं कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता श्री मोतीलाल वोरा का निधन काफ़ी दुःखद है। वे लम्बे समय तक सार्वजनिक जीवन में रहे और अनेक पदों पर उन्होंने काम किया। जब वे उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल थे तब मुझे भी उन्हें क़रीब से जानने और समझने का मौक़ा मिला। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 21, 2020

वे एक सौम्य एवं अनुभवी राजनेता के रूप में सभी दलों में सम्मान पाते थे। दुख की इस घड़ी में उनके शोकाकुल परिवार और उनके समर्थकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 21, 2020

Motilal Vora passes away

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away on December 21, Monday after a prolonged fight with a urinary tract infection and a lung infection at Delhi's Fortis Escort Hospital. Notably, the veteran leader had tested positive for COVID-19 in October after which he had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. Vora (93) had successfully managed to recover from the deadly virus, however, it is said that the leader faced complications post his COVID-19 recovery.

With a career spanning decades, Motilal Vohra was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh till April 2020. He had also served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and as a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare, amongst other posts. The leader served the Congress party as the AICC general secretary (administration) before the recent cabinet reshuffle by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Motilal Vora's last rites will be held in Chhattisgarh, as per his family.

(With Agency Inputs)