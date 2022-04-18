PM Modi Reaches Gujarat For 3-day Visit; To Lay Foundation Stone For Several Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahemdabad on Monday for his three-day visit to Gujarat. At the airport, PM Modi was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat. PM Modi will be later joined by global leaders during his state visit. The three-day visit will be a starry affair, as PM Modi will be joined by his Mauritian counterpart, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

On the first day of his visit to his home state, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the Command and Control Centre for Schools. Later, on Tuesday, April 19, he will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar and Banaskantha in the morning.

Itinerary of PM Modi’s three-day visit to Gujarat

On Tuesday afternoon, he will be joined by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the WHO’s first Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

Dr Ghebreyesus will reach Rajkot on April 18 and will stay overnight before joining PM in Jamnagar. The Mauritian PM will also arrive at Rajkot on Monday night.

As per the updated itinerary, on Wednesday, April 20, at around 10:30 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. The three-day AYUSH Summit, being organised at Mahatma Mandir, will have around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors in attendance.

The Summit will help uncover investment potential and give a boost to innovation, research and development, and the start-up ecosystem in the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians, and scholars and act as a platform for future collaborations, officials said. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the WHO Director-General will attend the event.

Later in the day, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod at around 3:30 p.m. PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Modi’s home state will be holding Assembly elections later this year.

