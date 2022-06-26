PM Modi Recalls 1975 Emergency, How India Defeated Dictatorial Mindset In 'democratic Way'

As India marks the 47th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and recalled how India was plunged into darkness in the month of June nearly 5 decades ago.

"I want to ask a question to the youth of today's generation, to the youth of 24-25 years, and the question is very serious. Do you know when your parents were of your age once, even their right to life was snatched? Young friends, this happened once in our country. It happened in the month of June 1975, when an Emergency was imposed," said PM Modi.

"During that period, all the rights of the citizens were taken away. Among these rights was the right to life and personal liberty to citizens guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. At that time, an attempt was made to crush the democracy of India. The country's courts, every constitutional institution, the press, everything was brought under control. Censorship was so stringent that nothing could be published without approval," he added.

Discussing how he was proud to be a part of the struggle against the Emergency, PM Modi shared that India had sent an example in the world by defeating the dictatorial mindset in a democratic way.

"The people of India removed the 'Emergency' and established democracy in a democratic way. It is difficult to find such an example in the whole world of defeating the dictatorial mindset, the dictatorial tendency in a democratic way. I was fortunate to be a witness as well as a participant in the struggle. Today, when our country is celebrating the 75th year of independence, we must not forget this dark period of emergency," the PM concluded.

Emergency in 1975

Congress stalwart and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the wee hours of June 26, 1975, declared a nationwide Emergency. Announcing it from AIR's studio, she said that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had proclaimed an Emergency citing internal disturbances and said that 'there is nothing to panic'. As the Emergency kicked in, Delhi went into darkness due to power cuts to stop newspapers from printing. Massive arrests followed in the next 21 months. Fundamental rights and civil rights were curbed and those who Opposed Congress' high-handedness and brutal repression, including many current BJP leaders, were incarcerated.