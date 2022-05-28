PM Modi Recalls Veer Savarkar's Fight For 'unity', Pays Homage On 139th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tributes to renowned freedom fighter and pioneering Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, on his 139th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a special video marking the occasion and wrote, "Respectful tribute to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Bharat Mata, on his birth anniversary."

In the video featuring a voiceover of PM Modi hailing the brave freedom fighter, he can be heard saying,

"Veer Savarkar is generally known for his bravery and his struggle against the British rulers, but apart from all this, he was also a poet and social reformer who always maintained goodwill and unity".

Further in the video, PM Modi recalled Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words where the former PM had once painted a very accurate picture of Savarkar by saying, "Savarkar means fast, Savarkar means sacrifice, Savarkar means tenacity, Savarkar means logic, Savarkar means arrow, Savarkar means sword".

Apart from PM Modi, many other notable leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid their homage to the freedom fighter.

Who was Veer Savarkar?

A freedom fighter, politician, activist and writer, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Nasik's Bhagpur village. He is known for developing the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva and had also served as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha.

After sacrificing years to the upliftment of the Hindu society, Savarkar was also charged as a co-conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, but was acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence.

Image: PTI/Twitter