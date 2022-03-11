PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Gujarat's Ahmedabad A Day After Record Win In 4 States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of Gujarat legislative assembly elections which are scheduled later in 2022. PM Modi received a grand welcome as the people of Ahmedabad came out on the roads to greet him while shouting slogans of praise for the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Prime Minister.

While PM Modi showed victory signs from his open jeep decorated with flowers indicating the win his party accomplished in four states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur on March 10. PM Modi was accompanied by the current Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President C R Patil.

Gearing up for the Gujarat polls after a day of a clean sweep win in four states, PM Modi is going to be in Gujarat for two days, where he has multiple events planned. As of today, March 11 the BJP leader will address a rally of over one lakh members of representatives of panchayat bodies.

"Results of 2022 have decided the results of 2024,' PM Modi

PM Modi is visiting Gujarat the next day after victory in four states. PM Modi addressed the workers of BJP from the party headquarters in Delhi. PM Modi hinting at the next general elections said that the mood of the nation is set as the results of the Legislative assembly have decided the result for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Reminiscing how after the 2019 election results, some political experts had said that the 2017 results decided the 2019 results, PM Modi said, "I believe this time also they will say that the results of 2022 have decided the results of 2024."

Assembly elections 2022

The results for five assembly elections were declared on March 10. BJP is forming the government in four of those five states. The victory in Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the biggest given the size of the assembly seats in the state. The biggest state in terms of legislative assembly seats is all set to welcome CM Yogi Adityanath to continue his second term from Lucknow. Similarly, the party won a thumping majority in Uttarakhand and Manipur. The party on the victory march missed the majority mark in the coastal state of Goa by a little margin, though LoP in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has said that the saffron party is forming government in Goa in collation with few independent candidates and MGP.

Punjab where the Congress party was in power and had the responsibility to win back the state after a political fiasco where sitting CM Amarinder Singh was forced to resign and Charanjeet Singh Channi was introduced just before the Assembly elections, failed to do so. The Aam Aadmi Party who made Bhagwant Mann their CM face swept the elections with a 92 seat majority in the 117 member Assembly. The Congress could manage only 18 seats while trying to retain power. Bharatiya Janata Party in collation with former CM Amarinder Singh could manage only 2 seats in the state.