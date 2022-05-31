Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Tuesday, May 31, to interact with beneficiaries of sixteen welfare schemes and programs in the state. At Shimla, PM Modi will partake in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ and release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Upon arrival at Shimla, people showered flower petals on PM's cavalcade while it was en route to Ridge Maidan where he is scheduled to address the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government.

While en route to Ridge Maidan on Tuesday morning, PM Modi greeted people who gathered in large numbers on the sidelines. PM was seen waving to the people as he proceeded to the venue.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, alongside Union Minister Anurag Thakur, arrived with PM at Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

Ahead of PM Modi’s address, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur addressed the event and said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Shimla for participating in Garib Kalyan Sammelan. India is progressing under PM Modi's leadership. Modi govt has completed eight years in the Centre. It's a significant development. People of Himachal support PM Modi.”

CM Thakur further added, “I warmly welcome our PM on his visit to Devbhoomi Himachal. The relationship between PM Modi and the people of the state is very strong. PM Modi guided us to bring more private investments in Himachal. He displayed us a direction through which Himachal Pradesh could progress.”

The ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ conceptualizes elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programs being run by the government.

The freewheeling interaction being organized across the country is aimed to get honest feedback from the public, understand the impact of welfare schemes in people’s lives, and explore convergence and saturation with regard to different government programs implemented for the welfare of the citizens of the nation. The initiative is aimed at making the reach and delivery of government programs more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country.