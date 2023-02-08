Last Updated:

PM Modi Recounts 1992 Lal Chowk Visit; Takes 'those Who Just Visited J&K Dig' At Congress

PM Modi called out Congress and leaders of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which culminated in Srinagar with unfurling of Tricolour.

Harsh Vardhan

The PM also recalled the revival of movie theatres in Srinagar last year after decades-long wait; Image: ANI/bharatjodoyatra.in


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Lok Sabha speech on Wednesday, reflected on the changes brought to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Underscoring the success of the abrogation, PM Modi called out Congress and the leaders who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which culminated in Srinagar with the unfurling of the Tricolour. 

"Those who just visited J&K must have seen, how proudly you can roam around. By the end of the last century, I also went for a Yatra in Kashmir and went with the determination to hoist the Tricolour at (Srinagar's) Lal Chowk, " PM Modi said.

"And then, the terrorists had put up posters and had said 'let's see who has the guts to hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk'. It was January 24, and I said this before the entire gathering in Jammu, terrorists must listen this open ears, I said that on January 26, I will reach Lal Chowk without security and bullet chowk and then we'll decide who has the guts", PM Modi said while the Lok Sabha reverberated with claps. 

"The peace that has been brought there, we can go there without worrying. In the world of tourism, J&K has broken many records today. People are celebrating democracy in J&K today," the PM said highlighting the immensely successful Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the Union Territory. 

'People said Tiranga will bring instability': PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi unfurling flag in Srinagar

PM Modi also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi who unfurled the Tiranga in Srinagar where the Bharat Jodo Yatra came to an end. "I am happy that there are some people who used to say that Tiranga could disrupt peace in J&K. Now look what time has done, even they are embarking on Tiranga Yatra," PM Modi said.

The Yatra ended in Srinagar on January 29 following which Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka Vadra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge among others unfurled the national flag. The PM also recalled the revival of movie theatres in Srinagar last year after the decades-long wait and how separatists were nowhere to be seen. 

First Published:
