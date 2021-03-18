PM Modi Recounts Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Injury; 'I Pray She's Back On Her Feet Soon' 

While addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Purulia on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was worried when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got injured during her campaign in Nandigram- as he wished for her speedy recovery. On March 10, CM Mamata claimed that she was attacked by a "few unknown persons" while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram rally after having filed her West Bengal polls nomination earlier in the day.

While the claim of attack has been dismissed by the EC citing the Chief Secretary and poll observers' report, there is little doubt over the fact that Mamata Banerjee was indeed injured. She has been addressing election rallies on a wheelchair since.

The Prime Minister was, however, unsparing in his attack at the Trinamool Congress, saying that the people of Bengal have already made up their minds to reject TMC. He said, "the people of Bengal have made up their mind long ago. They have been saying this since long ago - 'Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf'. (TMC is half in the Lok Sabha and this time it will be completely clean)".

'Didi also a daughter of India': PM Modi

PM Modi further stated that 'Didi' is aware of the people's intention in the state and that's why she is venting her anger on the BJP. He said, "Seeing the intention of the people of Bengal, Didi is venting her anger on me. She is also angry at the BJP workers. But for us, like crores of daughters of the country, Didi is also a daughter of India, whose honour is enshrined in our values".

PM Modi in Assam

As a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Marathon Election campaigns in the poll-bound states, PM Modi will now address a public rally in Assam at 3 pm on Thursday. He informed people on Wednesday about his rally in Assam's Karimganj and said that under NDA governance, Assam has witnessed a positive change. Check out PM Modi's tweet: