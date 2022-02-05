PM Modi Refers To Hyderabad As Bhagyanagar After Unveiling ‘Statue Of Equality'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the ‘Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and dedicated the 216-feet tall statue in Hyderabad to the nation. Speaking after unveiling the statue, PM Modi referred to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'.

PM Modi refers to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'

In his speech, PM Modi stated, "As today I am in Bhagyanagar, I will definitely make a special mention of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. There is no Bhagyashali (fortunate person) of Bhagyanagar who does not know the vision and contribution of Sardar Patel to Hyderabad."

'Statue Of Equality - a Symbol Of Ramanujacharya's Knowledge & Ideals': PM Modi

"India is embodying energy and inspirations through this grand giant statue of Jagadguru Shri Ramanujacharya ji. This statue of Ramanujacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, detachment and ideals," PM Modi also said.

Prime Minister added, "India is such a country, whose sages have seen knowledge rising above denial-denial, acceptance-rejection. We also have monism here, we also have duality. And, incorporating these duality-Advaita, Sri Ramanujacharya ji's Vishishtya-dvyaita is also there...Saint Ramanujacharya called the untouchables as Goddess Laxmi's wards; even Baba Saheb Ambedkar said that one should learn from Saint Ramanujacharya."

Controversy over renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'

In December 2021, RSS had reignited the debate over renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' a year after UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a fervent pitch for the same. In a Twitter post, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambedkar referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar while informing the people about a coordination meeting of several organizations inspired by the Sangh scheduled there in January 2022. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president JP Nadda and the party's general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh and representatives of 35 other organizations will participate in this meeting.

In a statement, Ambedkar had said, "All these organizations are constantly active in the educational and ideological fields, economic world, service work and various other social fields. The Sangh coordinates with the swayamsevaks active in such organizations. While sharing their experiences regarding the current situation, every organization will also inform everyone about the efforts being made by them. Special discussions will also be held in the meeting on the important areas of paryavaran (environment), parivar prabodhan (family awareness) and samajik samrasta (social cohesion) and coordinated efforts in those fields."