PM Modi Refers To Hyderabad As 'Bhagyanagar' Twice During BJP's National Executive Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP National Executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Sunday, where he referred to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' twice. He said that in 'Bhagyanagar', Sardar Patel had given the slogan of "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat". PM Modi stated that the campaign to unite India was started by Sardar Patel from Bhagyanagar. In the BJP's National Executive meeting, PM Modi thanked the party workers of Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister further explained the opportunity for the BJP, the history and development journey of the saffron party and its responsibility towards the country. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in an official press meeting said that Sardar Patel had laid the foundation of a united India in Hyderabad, but some have been trying to break it over the years, therefore, the responsibility of continuing the journey of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" is on the shoulders of the BJP.

Ravi Shankar Prasad further informed that PM Modi also spoke about various political parties that are fighting for their existence and said," we should neither laugh at them nor mock them. Instead, we should learn from them and refrain from committing such acts that they have committed."

Addressed the @BJP4India National Executive meeting in Hyderabad. Talked about a wide range of issues including our Party's development agenda, the pro-people efforts in the last 8 years and ways to further deepen our connect with the people.

"The Prime Minister said the second thing that our thinking should be from appeasement to satisfaction and when we do this only then our goals of - 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' will be fulfilled," Prasad said.

'Our goal should be P2 to G2': PM Modi

The former Union Minister further informed, "The Prime Minister said two very interesting things. First - Our aim should be from P2 to G2 i.e. pro-people and pro-active governance (relative to the people, relative to good governance) should be our entire working method."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. As Telangana prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, the public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha' is expected to set a tone for the saffron party's preparedness ahead of the polls.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "In a short while from now will be addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad. Telangana is witnessing a surge in support for BJP. Our development works have benefited people across all sections of society especially farmers, youngsters, women and the marginalised communities."