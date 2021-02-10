PM Modi Reiterates Centre's Assurance To Farmers: 'Ready To Amend Laws If There Are Flaws'

Debunking rumours and misinformation spread over the farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the Centre's stand, assuring farmers that the government would amend the laws if there were any flaws in them. Amidst sloganeering and repeated interruptions by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister gave a point-by-point rebuttal to the apprehensions raised over the farm laws and other questions raised over the Centre's policies. PM Modi also took a sly dig at the Congress for debating over the 'colour' of the three farm laws introduced rather than discussing its 'content and intent.'

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "The debate (over farm laws) that happened in the Parliament, especially by the Congress, they discussed a lot over the colour of these laws, whether it's black or white. It would have been better had they discussed the contents of these laws. It would have been better if they discussed the intent of these laws. So that the right information would have reached the farmers."

'If there are any flaws...'

Acknowledging the farmers' protest on the borders of the national capital which has been ongoing for over two months now, the Prime Minister expressed the government's 'respect' to the agitation and added that the Centre will continue to hold discussions with the farmers' unions. Highlighting that the agitators have been targets of 'rumours and false information,' PM Modi said, "The Parliament and the Central Government respects the farmers protesting and will continue to do so which is why several senior ministers of the government have been holding discussions with them. The discussions have been held since the time the protests were limited to Punjab."

READ | BJP Claims Win In Anurag Thakur & Ravneet Bittu's Spat; Cong MP Can't Prove Farm Law Fears

"During the discussions, we have tried to identify the problems faced by the farmers as well and we have also offered clause-wise discussion and we accept that if there is any flaw in these laws, there is no harm in amending it. This country is for its people. We are still waiting. If they tell us anything specific and if it is convincing, we have no hesitance in assisting them," he added.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/23xHQXbIxH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

'No change in mandis, MSP'

The Prime Minister also pointed out in the Lok Sabha that since the implementation of the three farm laws, no mandis have been shut down nor have they affected the Minimum Support Price (MSP), adding that there has been a rise in MSP procurement since the enactment of the laws. Hitting out at the repeated interruptions and sloganeering in the House, the Prime Minister stated that these attempts to disrupt the debate are a part of a 'well-planned conspiracy' to refrain the truth from being highlighted.

READ | Congress' Claim That Amit Shah Sat On Tagore's Seat Debunked; R.Bangla Accesses Truth

"I want to ask if any farmer has faced any change or has any privilege that they had been snatched after the laws were enacted. Everything is the same as before. The only thing is an optional provision, nothing compulsory. These new laws have not been imposed on anyone, it is optional. There are no restrictions on the existing mandis as well. In fact, in this budget more credit has been allocated to improve its infrastructure," PM Modi said.

'Laws have not been imposed'

The Prime Minister also rebutted the question of 'why the laws were implemented when no one asked for it?' Slamming the mentality of the Opposition to only provide for what is asked, he added that laws have been implemented for a long time to ensure development and progress of the country. The Prime Minister also asserted that three farm laws are 'optional' and have not been 'imposed'.

READ | PM Slams Cong Over Aadhaar: 'Benefits Worth Rs 2 Lakh Cr Reached The Poor Amid Pandemic'

"There have been apprehensions about the laws claiming that why have the new laws been introduced when no one asked for them? First of all, it is up to you if you want to accept it or not. They have not been imposed. It is optional. So there is no question if one asked for it. No one asked for a law against dowry, triple talaq, child marriage yet for the progress of the country, these laws were made," PM Modi said.

What are the three farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. The three farm laws have been stayed by the Supreme Court amid the ongoing impasse between the Centre and the farmers. Moreover, the Union Government has also proposed to extend the stay of the three farm laws for 1.5 years to ensure a clause-wise discussion, however, the proposal has been rejected by the agitating farmers' unions.

READ | Legend Sivaji Ganesan's Son Ramkumar Ganesan To Join BJP, States Admiration For PM Modi