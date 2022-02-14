PM Modi Remembers Sushma Swaraj On Her Birth Anniversary; Recalls 'very Old Incident'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 14, remembered former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary. Taking to Facebook, PM Modi said that he recalled an old incident relating to Swaraj while returning from Jalandhar after his rally.

"Right now I am returning from Jalandhar after rallying. Today is Sushma Ji's birth anniversary. I suddenly remembered a very old incident related to her, so thought I would share it with you," PM Modi said.

He added, "It would be about twenty-five years ago when I used to work in BJP for 'Sangathan' and Sushma ji was on an election tour in Gujarat. She went to my village Vadnagar and met my mother too. At that time a daughter was born in our family to my nephew. Astrologers found her name after seeing the constellation and then the name was decided. The family members had also decided that they will do as astrologers are saying."

However, PM Modi said that his mother decided that the girl will be named Sushma after meeting Sushma Swaraj. "My mother is not very educated but she is very modern in thoughts. And the way she pronounced the decision to everyone at that time, that too I remember till today," he said.

"Tributes to Sushma ji on her birth anniversary today," he added.

Sushma Swaraj's journey

Sushma Swaraj started practising as an advocate in the Supreme Court in 1973. She was the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson of a national political party in the country. In 1996, Sushma Swaraj served as Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and later in 1998 took charge as the same. She was the leader of the opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014. The late Foreign Minister was elected seven times as an MP and three times as a member of the legislative assembly. As External Affairs Minister in the Modi government, she brought a rare empathy and human touch in reaching out to and helping the Indian diaspora in distress through her revolutionary social media outreach. She died on August 6, 2019.

Image: PTI