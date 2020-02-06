PM Modi Reminds Cong Of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots; Asks, 'Weren't They Minorities?'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Opposition led by Congress in the Parliament over the Citizenship Amendment Act and reiterated that the CAA will not affect any Indian citizen regardless of his/her religion. The minority of India will not be affected."

'Don't they remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots?'

PM Modi stated that the problem with Congress is that it talks about "big things, make false promises and defers promises for decades." Attacking the Congress, PM Modi said "I want to ask the Congress who do their politics in the name of minorities, don't they remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Delhi, were those people not minorities?"

He added, "Our Sikh brothers were brutally killed. You did not send those who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails. Not just that, you also made someone who has allegations of instigating anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister."

'Was Pandit Nehru communal?'

PM Modi then reminded the Congress about the Nehru-Liaquat pact and said, "Why did a secular like Nehru did not use a word like 'all population' instead of 'minority' in the pact?" A year before Nehru Liaquat Pact, he had written to then Assam CM, "You will have to differentiate between Hindu asylum seekers and Muslim immigrants."

"A year after the signing of the pact, Nehru Ji himself said on this floor of this House that 'there is no doubt that those people who have come here to seek asylum deserve to be citizens of India. And there should be a provision in the law in for it'.Now I want to ask Congress - was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he wish to make this nation a Hindu Rashtra?"

READ | PM Modi launches 'Photo-op' attack on the opposition, highlights govt's success in North East

READ | Cong speaks of saving Constitution, forgets Emergency?: PM Modi hits back in Parliament

Replying to the President's address during the Motion of Thanks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted decisions on Article 370, triple talaq and Ram Janmabhoomi as achievements of his government. PM Modi said had his government worked in the same manner as the Congress, Ram Janmabhoomi would have remained a dispute and Article 370 will still be in place.

The Prime Minister had on Wednesday, February 5, announced in the Lower House, the formation of a trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi also used the announcement in the Lok Sabha to reach out to different sections against the backdrop of the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

WATCH | Rahul Gandhi asked to reply to PM Modi's fiery 'danda' counter; here's what he said

READ | LS erupts at Modi's 'Speaking 30 mins, current reaching some tube lights only now' jibe