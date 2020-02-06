PM Modi Reminds Congress Of Messy Telangana Bifurcation, Smashes 'No Debate On J&K' Claims

Expressing his discontent in the Rajya Sabha's standards in 2020, PM Modi, on Thursday denied Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's claims of no debate on the revocation of Article 370, in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha. He added that the country had witnessed the day-night debate on the issue while reminding the Congress of the messy bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He said that there was no debate and people's wishes were not consulted while bifurcating the states.

PM Modi reminds Congress of Telangana bifurcation

"He (Ghulam Nabi Azad) said that the decision on Article 370 was taken without debate. The entire country witnessed the day-night debate in this house and a decision was taken by the vote of the members. I wish to remind that people do not forget history so easily - especially when the state of the house during the formation of Telangana," he said.

He reminded, "Doors were closed, TV telecast was barred, no place for debate and the circumstances the partition was done cannot be forgotten. You can advise us as you are senior, but you must accept the truth. You had the chance to create a new state in decades - at least you could have asked the people of Andhra Pradesh what they wanted."

Quoting Dr. Singh's displeasure on the issue, he compared the Telangana formation to Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand formation saying, "Then-PM Dr. Manmohan Singh said in Lok Sabha 'Democracy in India is being harmed because of the ongoing protests on the Telangana issue'. Atalji's government created the states of Uttarakhand, Chhatisgarh, and Jharkhand in a peaceful manner - and they are contributing to India's progress today. The decision to bifurcate Jammu-Kashmir has been taken after thorough debate."

Telangana formation

In 2013 the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2013 was passed by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly which was rejected by the Assembly later in 2014. After the Group of Ministers (GoM) committee submitted a report in 2014, several Congress Andhra MPs submitted a no-confidence motion to the House Speaker Meira Kumar, which was rejected. From the introduction to the debate and the passage, the Lok Sabha witnessed several disruptions - verbal and physical attacks by the non-Telangana MPs. Finally, the bill was passed on 18 February 2014 by voice-vote with the BJP's support while the doors were sealed and the live telecast snapped. The Rajya Sabha passed the bill two days later - bifurcating Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

