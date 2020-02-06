PM Modi Slams Opposition To NPR, Reminds Congress 'UPA Introduced And Promoted It'

Slamming the Congress for its opposition to the National Population Register (NPR), he said that the exercise was necessary to adjust to growing migration in the country while addressing the Rajya Sabha during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Citing increased Odiya population in Gujarat, he said that linguistic updation of one's personal records were necessary as development according to demography was important. Moreover, he questioned the Opposition's problems qith NPR which was introduced by the UPA government in 2010.

PM Modi slams Opposition on NPR

"If you look at the Census - the questions have changed since independence according to governance requirements. Do not spread rumours. Never ever have we had such a fight over mother tongue. In Gujarat, many people from Odisha have migrated - till when can Gujarat administration say that they will not run Odiya schools?" he said.

He added, "I believe that the government should know what languages are spoken in Gujarat by the people, their fathers which will ensure that Odiya schools open in Surat. Before migration was not an issue, now it is necessary for the government to know where the people are migrating from to develop that area better. You are spreading so many rumours on it, wasn't NPR brought by you in 2010? Have we questioned anyone's identity using NPR since 2014, when we came into power?"

Reminds UPA's introduction of NPR

Talking about his government's updation of NPR, he said that the UPA had advocated promoting NPR. He added that in 2015 NDA government used NPR to update records and pass on benefits of NPR to the poor. Moreover, he pointed out that biometric details were already recorded by UPA , adding that such opposition to the exercise was purely on vote-bank politics.

"We have NPR records from your tenure. We have never segregated people on basis of NPR. Then-UPA Home Minister has stressed on the documenting of usual residents and had urged every citizen to take part in this excercise. He had also urged the media to promote NPR," he said.

He added,"In 2010 NPR was introduced, in 2011 biometric data was recorded. By 2014, several citizens' photo records were documented and biometric data collection was in progress. In 2015, we updated the records to give direct benefits of PM Awas yojana and other schemes to the poor. But in a political turmoil, you are opposing NPR - berefting crores of poor from being a part of the government exercise."

"But because you are now in the Opposition, so you see your NPR as evil and are opposing it. All states have approved NPR issuing a gazette notification. But some states have taken U-turn now and are knowingly creating hurdles in a government exercise. This is evident that you are doing this only for vote bank politics. Hence, I request you to aide us in fulfilling this NPR exercise in 2020 and keep only the truth in front of the public," he said.

What is National population register?

The NPR, first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015, is an identity database maintained of all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR. The NPR updation, costing Rs. 3941 crore has been approved by the Union cabinet and will be prepared between April 2020 and September 2020 and there is a provision of imposing a penalty of up to Rs 1000 in NPR as well as in the Census for misinformation.

The Centre has stated that NPR is a self-declaration where no document, bio-metric, etc. required for it. The details required in the document are name, relationship to head of household, father's name, mother's name, spouse's name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at present address, permanent residential address, occupation, educational qualification. The updation which has been clubbed with the 2021 census count has been stayed by West Bengal and Kerala government; Rajasthan has defied it and Telangana is mulling on it.