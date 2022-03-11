PM Modi Reminisces Bapu's Dream Of Rural Development In Gujarat; Tasks Representatives

A day after BJP's thumping victory in four states, on a visit to Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan on Friday. Speaking amid loud cheers, and applause, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat addressed the state as the land of Mahatama Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader highlighted how Bapu talked about Aatmanirbharta and Rural Development, and called them his 'dream'.

Touching on the topic of the Panchayati Raj System, the BJP leader said that it was important for Gram Swaraj and sent out a message that the Gujarat Panchayati system will be a motivator for the entire nation. "I want to congratulate all my friends from villages who helped during COVID. The Pandemic created a lot of trouble for people. However, the people of Gujarat in villages made sure of efficient management for the prevention of the spread of COVID," he added.

#LIVE | I want to congratulate all my friends from villages who helped during Covid. The pandemic created a lot of trouble. People in villages of Gujarat made sure of efficient management for preventing the spread of Covid: PM Modi



'More women than men in Panchayats'

"Just like that, ur farmers in Gujarat carried out their farming and helped people get their 2 square meals a day. The highest contribution has been that of women in villages," PM Modi said adding, "There are more women representatives in the panchayats in Gujarat as compared to men."

#LIVE | There are more women representatives in the panchayats in Gujarat as compared to men: PM @narendramodi at Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan.

The Indian Prime Minister went on to narrate an incident from the past when he was the Chief Minister of the State, and village leaders of Central Gujarat wanted to meet me. "When they came, they told me this time sarpanch was a woman, so all members should be women. The sarpanch was also educated till primary school. What she told me, however, helps me in governing the country even today. She told me, they endeavour that there should be no poverty. That's how we want to work."

PM Modi's task for the representatives

Waving to a crowd of what he estimated comprised more than 1.5 lakh representatives, the BJP leader called it the beauty of democracy. He acknowledged that most of them had been elected for the first time in their respective villages, and said, "I have come to you today to ask for something. Will you do it?" He added, "We are celebrating 75 years of independence. Till 2023 we will celebrate Amrut Mahotsav. Till then 75 times at least, there should be a discussion and remembering the freedom fighters. Schools are not just four walls, but 'praana shakti' of villages; so celebrate the anniversary of the schools, the day they were established."